Recap: PPL Q3 Earnings
PPL (NYSE:PPL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PPL their estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.38, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $373,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 1.28% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PPL's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.64
|0.61
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|0.19
|0.28
|0.59
|0.58
|Revenue Estimate
|1.29B
|2.21B
|2.12B
|2.03B
|Revenue Actual
|1.29B
|1.50B
|1.93B
|1.89B
