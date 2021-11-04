 Skip to main content

Recap: PPL Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 10:26am   Comments
PPL (NYSE:PPL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PPL their estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.38, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $373,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 1.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PPL's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.28 0.64 0.61 0.61
EPS Actual 0.19 0.28 0.59 0.58
Revenue Estimate 1.29B 2.21B 2.12B 2.03B
Revenue Actual 1.29B 1.50B 1.93B 1.89B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

