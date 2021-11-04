Kellogg Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 5.6% year-on-year, to $3.62 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $3.54 billion.
- Adjusted EPS of $1.09 beat the analyst consensus of $0.93.
- Kellogg North America's sales remained flat, Europe increased 14%, Latin America sales gained 7%, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa's sales jumped 17%.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 9.1% Y/Y to $718 million.
- The operating margin was 12.3%, and operating income for the quarter rose 9% to $447 million.
- The reported gross margin was 32.1%, while the adjusted gross margin contracted 250 basis points to 32.2%.
- Kellogg held $440 million in cash and equivalents as of October 2, 2021, and generated an operating cash flow year-to-date of $1.1 billion. Net debt was $7.1 billion as of October 2, 2021.
- Outlook: Kellogg raised its FY21 sales growth guidance to 2% - 3% (prior guidance of 0 - 1%).
- Kellogg reaffirmed its full-year financial guidance for operating profit, EPS, and cash flow.
- Price Action: K shares traded higher by 0.33% at $63.55 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.