 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Roku Shares Are Falling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 04, 2021 8:36am   Comments
Share:
Why Roku Shares Are Falling Today

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is trading lower Thursday after the company announced worse-than-expected third-quarter revenue results.

Roku reported quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $130.1 million, up from $56.2 million year-over-year. The company reported quarterly revenue of $680 million, which came in below the estimate of $683.67 million.

Roku expects fourth-quarter net sales of $893 million versus the estimate of $944.43 million. 

"As the global shift to TV streaming continues, our performance demonstrates the strength of our business fundamentals and the momentum of our platform monetization. We are making significant progress with traditional TV advertisers, while also expanding our total addressable market to digital-first advertisers," Roku said in a letter to shareholders.

See Also: Roku Q3 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Miss, ARPU Passes $40, The Roku Channel Growth

  • Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained Roku with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $460 to $430.
  • Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak maintained Roku with a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $410 to $350.

ROKU Price Action: Roku has traded as high as $490.76 and as low as $196.52 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 7.39% at $290.49 at time of publication.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.

Latest Ratings for ROKU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021Pivotal ResearchMaintainsHold
Nov 2021KeybancMaintainsOverweight
Nov 2021KeybancMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ROKU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ROKU)

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Roku Q3 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Miss, ARPU Passes $40, The Roku Channel Growth
Notable Roku Insider Trades $27M In Company Stock
Earnings Scheduled For November 3, 2021
Where Roku Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BKNGRBC CapitalMaintains2,700.0
NTRMizuhoMaintains75.0
BCRXRBC CapitalMaintains14.0
ATHRBC CapitalMaintains87.0
AMEDRBC CapitalMaintains221.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com