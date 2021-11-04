 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wrangler, Lee Parent Kontoor Brands' Q3 Earnings Surpass Street View, Lifts FY21 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 11:47am   Comments
Share:
Wrangler, Lee Parent Kontoor Brands' Q3 Earnings Surpass Street View, Lifts FY21 Outlook
  • Kontoor Brands Inc (NYSE: KTB) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 11.8% year-on-year, to $652.3 million, beating the analyst consensus of $615.38 million.
  • The revenue increase was driven by strength in Digital, including own.com and digital wholesale, improved performance across the U.S. wholesale business, and positive trends in international markets.
  • Revenue in the U.S. increased 8% Y/Y, and International revenue rose 25%.
  • Wrangler brand global revenue increased 22% Y/Y, and that of Lee grew 6%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.28 beat the analyst consensus of $1.03.
  • The adjusted gross profit margin for the quarter expanded 80 basis points Y/Y to 44.1%. The operating margin was 13.2%, and operating income for the quarter rose 4% to $85.9 million.
  • Kontoor Brands held $215 million in cash and equivalents as of October 2, 2021. Cash provided by operating activities for the nine months totaled $209.3 million.
  • Outlook: Kontoor Brands has raised the FY21 sales outlook to increase at a high-teens percentage, to $2.47 billion - $2.48 billion (prior guidance mid-teens percentage), above the consensus of $2.43 billion.
  • The company raised FY21 adjusted EPS outlook to $4.15 - $4.20 (prior view $3.90 - $4.00), above the consensus of $4.12.
  • Price Action: KTB shares traded higher by 1.31% at $57.67 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KTB)

Kontoor Brands' Lee Enters Collaboration With Pendleton For New Collection
Kontoor Brands Hikes Dividend By 15%
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com