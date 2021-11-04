Prestige Consumer: Q2 Earnings Insights

Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Prestige Consumer their estimated earnings by 3.03%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $0.99, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $38,803,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27, which was followed by a 4.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Prestige Consumer's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.87 0.78 0.77 0.72 EPS Actual 1.14 0.79 0.81 0.78 Revenue Estimate 232.44M 229.90M 231.55M 227.49M Revenue Actual 269.18M 237.76M 238.79M 237.42M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.