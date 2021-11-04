Recap: SAP Q3 Earnings
SAP (NYSE:SAP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 01:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SAP their estimated earnings by 33.99%, reporting an EPS of $2.05 versus an estimate of $1.53, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $435,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.66, which was followed by a 0.34% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SAP's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.53
|1.45
|1.13
|1.97
|1.54
|EPS Actual
|2.05
|2.11
|1.69
|2.01
|1.99
|Revenue Estimate
|7.93B
|7.94B
|7.67B
|9.01B
|8.16B
|Revenue Actual
|8.07B
|8.03B
|7.66B
|8.99B
|7.64B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
SAP management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.05 and $2.05 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a 0.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for SAP, a bearish signal to many investors.
