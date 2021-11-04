Recap: Murphy Oil Q3 Earnings
Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Murphy Oil their estimated earnings by 41.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.17, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $208,835,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35, which was followed by a 1.6% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Murphy Oil's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|-0.17
|-0.08
|-0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.59
|0.06
|-0.09
|-0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|576.91M
|490.48M
|490.72M
|473.19M
|Revenue Actual
|549.64M
|379.99M
|330.21M
|421.87M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News