Recap: Dine Brands Global Q3 Earnings
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dine Brands Global their estimated earnings by 9.93%, reporting an EPS of $1.55 versus an estimate of $1.41, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $52,076,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 0.06% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dine Brands Global's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.69
|0.86
|0.67
|0.36
|EPS Actual
|1.94
|1.75
|0.39
|0.80
|Revenue Estimate
|227.73M
|198.97M
|193.06M
|165.96M
|Revenue Actual
|233.62M
|204.20M
|196.03M
|176.64M
