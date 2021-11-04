Recap: CenterPoint Energy Q3 Earnings
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CenterPoint Energy their estimated earnings by 17.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.28, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $127,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.91% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CenterPoint Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.53
|0.20
|0.30
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.59
|0.29
|0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|1.63B
|2.35B
|2.35B
|1.72B
|Revenue Actual
|1.74B
|2.55B
|2.05B
|1.62B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News