 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Acushnet Q3 Earnings Breezes Past Estimates, Lifts FY21 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 9:57am   Comments
Share:
Acushnet Q3 Earnings Breezes Past Estimates, Lifts FY21 Outlook
  • Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE: GOLF) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 8% year-on-year, to $521.6 million, beating the analyst consensus of $414.74 million.
  • The gross profit rose 6.7% Y/Y to $268.8 million with a margin of 51.5%.
  • The operating margin was 10.1%, and operating income for the quarter declined 38.4% to $52.5 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $70.3 million declined 29.1% Y/Y.
  • EPS of $0.52 beat the analyst consensus of $0.15.
  • Acushnet held $320.5 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021. Cash provided by operating activity totaled $280.1 million.
  • "Looking ahead, we anticipate supply chain disruptions to continue throughout the fourth quarter and into 2022," said CEO David Maher.
  • Acushnet's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.165 per share of common stock, payable on December 17, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 3, 2021.
  • Outlook: Acushnet sees FY21 sales of $2.08 billion - $2.11 billion (prior view $1.93 billion - $1.99 billion) versus the consensus of $1.98 billion.
  • The company expects FY21 adjusted EBITDA of $305 million - $325 million (prior view $285 million - $305 million).
  • Price Action: GOLF shares traded higher by 1.92% at $55.76 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOLF)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com