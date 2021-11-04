 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For November 4, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 5:29am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) to report quarterly earnings at $8.95 per share on revenue of $6.45 billion before the opening bell. Moderna shares rose 0.1% to $346.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) reported upbeat earnings for the third quarter. Booking shares gained 4.3% to $2,540.00 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) to have earned $0.76 per share on revenue of $6.60 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. ViacomCBS shares rose 0.6% to 37.78 in pre-market trading.

  • Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) posted upbeat results for its recent quarter and issued a strong forecast for its current quarter. Qualcomm shares climbed 6.7% to $147.82 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion after the closing bell. Airbnb shares rose 1.9% to 176.15 in pre-market trading.

