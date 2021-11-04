5 Stocks To Watch For November 4, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) to report quarterly earnings at $8.95 per share on revenue of $6.45 billion before the opening bell. Moderna shares rose 0.1% to $346.00 in pre-market trading.

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) reported upbeat earnings for the third quarter. Booking shares gained 4.3% to $2,540.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts are expecting ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) to have earned $0.76 per share on revenue of $6.60 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. ViacomCBS shares rose 0.6% to 37.78 in pre-market trading.

