Genco Shipping & Trading: Q3 Earnings Insights

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Genco Shipping & Trading their estimated earnings by 2.13%, reporting an EPS of $1.44 versus an estimate of $1.41, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $67,728,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 4.96% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Genco Shipping & Trading's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.02 0.11 0.05 EPS Actual 0.75 0.06 0.22 0.03 Revenue Estimate 102.28M 51.64M 54.97M 54.70M Revenue Actual 121.01M 87.59M 95.50M 87.52M

