Enviva Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights
Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 05:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Enviva Partners their estimated earnings by 18.87%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.53, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $11,818,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.2% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Enviva Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.23
|0.54
|0.43
|EPS Actual
|0.24
|0.19
|0.28
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|238.80M
|253.85M
|289.17M
|237.20M
|Revenue Actual
|285.04M
|241.04M
|277.31M
|225.58M
