Recap: Change Healthcare Q2 Earnings
Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Change Healthcare their estimated earnings by 9.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.32, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $70,828,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.2% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Change Healthcare's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.36
|0.30
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|0.41
|0.42
|0.34
|0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|858.48M
|840.53M
|783.86M
|738.75M
|Revenue Actual
|867.86M
|855.16M
|785.14M
|755.94M
