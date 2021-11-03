Recap: Change Healthcare Q2 Earnings

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Change Healthcare their estimated earnings by 9.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.32, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $70,828,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Change Healthcare's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.36 0.30 0.25 EPS Actual 0.41 0.42 0.34 0.32 Revenue Estimate 858.48M 840.53M 783.86M 738.75M Revenue Actual 867.86M 855.16M 785.14M 755.94M

