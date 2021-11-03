Recap: BlackRock Capital Inv Q3 Earnings
BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:02 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BlackRock Capital Inv reported in-line EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.08, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $3,788,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.78% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BlackRock Capital Inv's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.06
|0.1
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|0.06
|0.1
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|11.00M
|15.79M
|15.83M
|17.09M
|Revenue Actual
|10.86M
|10.27M
|14.61M
|16.30M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings