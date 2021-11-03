Recap: BlackRock Capital Inv Q3 Earnings

BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:02 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BlackRock Capital Inv reported in-line EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.08, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $3,788,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BlackRock Capital Inv's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.06 0.1 0.12 EPS Actual 0.07 0.06 0.1 0.12 Revenue Estimate 11.00M 15.79M 15.83M 17.09M Revenue Actual 10.86M 10.27M 14.61M 16.30M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.