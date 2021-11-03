Axogen: Q3 Earnings Insights
Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Axogen their estimated earnings by 30.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.13, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2,224,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.31% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Axogen's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.13
|-0.16
|-0.12
|-0.16
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|-0.08
|-0.08
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|32.24M
|27.88M
|29.83M
|24.52M
|Revenue Actual
|33.58M
|31.04M
|32.49M
|33.43M
