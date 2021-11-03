Kimball Electronics: Q1 Earnings Insights
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kimball Electronics their estimated earnings by 86.05%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.43, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $39,032,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 10.35% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kimball Electronics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.43
|0.43
|0.34
|0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.58
|0.39
|0.60
|0.65
|Revenue Estimate
|320.00M
|321.00M
|308.00M
|313.60M
|Revenue Actual
|329.12M
|310.33M
|320.60M
|331.75M
