Kimball Electronics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kimball Electronics their estimated earnings by 86.05%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.43, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $39,032,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 10.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kimball Electronics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.43 0.34 0.33 EPS Actual 0.58 0.39 0.60 0.65 Revenue Estimate 320.00M 321.00M 308.00M 313.60M Revenue Actual 329.12M 310.33M 320.60M 331.75M

