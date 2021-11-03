Supernus Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights
Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Supernus Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 73.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.23, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $6,671,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 2.17% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Supernus Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.20
|0.24
|0.52
|0.30
|EPS Actual
|0.43
|0.11
|0.57
|0.74
|Revenue Estimate
|134.87M
|129.20M
|146.19M
|130.66M
|Revenue Actual
|141.33M
|130.93M
|143.56M
|155.13M
