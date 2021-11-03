Supernus Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Supernus Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 73.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.23, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $6,671,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 2.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Supernus Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.24 0.52 0.30 EPS Actual 0.43 0.11 0.57 0.74 Revenue Estimate 134.87M 129.20M 146.19M 130.66M Revenue Actual 141.33M 130.93M 143.56M 155.13M

