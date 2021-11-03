Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vanda Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.16, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $9,787,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 8.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vanda Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|0.15
|0.14
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.15
|0.15
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|69.75M
|68.50M
|64.00M
|63.95M
|Revenue Actual
|67.90M
|62.67M
|67.65M
|60.31M
