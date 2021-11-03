Recap: Cutera Q3 Earnings

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cutera their estimated earnings by 183.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.06, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $18,252,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 3.11% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cutera's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.06 -0.10 0.04 -0.34 EPS Actual 0.28 0.15 0.31 0.08 Revenue Estimate 50.16M 38.97M 44.52M 34.21M Revenue Actual 58.59M 49.67M 49.94M 39.13M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.