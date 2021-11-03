Recap: Cutera Q3 Earnings
Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cutera their estimated earnings by 183.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.06, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $18,252,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 3.11% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cutera's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|-0.10
|0.04
|-0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.28
|0.15
|0.31
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|50.16M
|38.97M
|44.52M
|34.21M
|Revenue Actual
|58.59M
|49.67M
|49.94M
|39.13M
