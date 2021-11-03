 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

New York Times Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Adds 455K Net New Digital Subscriptions
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 2:57pm   Comments
Share:
New York Times Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Adds 455K Net New Digital Subscriptions
  • New York Times Co (NYSE: NYT) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 19.3% year-on-year, to $509.10 million, beating the analyst consensus of $499.13 million.
  • Subscription revenues increased 13.8% to $342.6 million, and advertising revenues increased 39.9% to $110.9 million.
  • Compared with the Q3 of 2019, total revenues increased 18.8%, as subscription revenues increased 28.2%, advertising revenues declined 2.3%.
  • Total operating costs increased 18.8% to $460.1 million. The operating margin was 9.6%, and operating income for the quarter rose 23.7% to $48.97 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.23 beat the analyst consensus of $0.20.
  • The company ended Q3 with approximately 8.38 million subscriptions across its print and digital products. Paid digital-only subscriptions totaled 7.58 million, a net increase of 455,000 subscriptions compared with the end of Q2 of 2021.
  • The company's 455,000 net new digital subscriptions included 320,000 for News and 135,000 for Games, Cooking, and Wirecutter.
  • Outlook: New York Times sees a Q4 total subscription revenue increase of 12% Y/Y. The company expects a Q4 digital-only subscription growth of 25%.
  • Price Action: NYT shares are trading lower by 7.78% at $51.46 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NYT)

Why Paul Krugman Accuses Elon Musk Of An 'Insecure Ego'
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
This Day In Market History: Truman Makes First Televised Presidential Address
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Takes A Stab At NYT Over 'Surfboard' Coverage But Ignores The Elephant In The Room
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com