 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

eXp World Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 2:41pm   Comments
Share:
eXp World Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
  • eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 97% year-on-year, to $1.1 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $999.06 million.
  • Gross profit increased 70% Y/Y to $79.5 million. The operating expenses increased 100.3% Y/Y to $1.09 billion.
  • The operating margin was 1%, and operating income for the quarter declined 26.6% to $11.2 million.
  • Residential transaction sides closed increased 72% to 130,029. Residential transaction volume increased 97% to $46.6 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $23.1 million increased 6% Y/Y.
  • EPS of $0.15 beat the analyst consensus of $0.11.
  • Agents and brokers on the eXp Realty platform increased 82% to 65,269.
  • eXp World held $98.1 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: EXPI shares are trading lower by 8.30% at $46.81 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EXPI)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: R. R. Donnelley & Sons Surges Following Buyout Offer; Columbia Banking System Shares Slide
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Falls 60 Points; Nutriband Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Fastenal Reports In-Line Earnings
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Exp World Holdings Insider Trades $548 Thousand In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com