Wells Fargo & Company Looks to Continue to Trade Above its Annual-High Share Price Today

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) traded today at a new 12-month high of $52.41. So far today approximately 7.3 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 25.7 million shares.

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company is split into four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wells Fargo & Company have traded between a low of $21.17 and a high of $52.41 and are now at $52.21, which is 147% above that low price.

Wells Fargo & Company is currently priced 98.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $0.89.

Image by 3D Animation Production Company from Pixabay