 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Customer Additions Drive KnowBe4's Q3 Beat, Lifts FY21 Revenue Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 4:29pm   Comments
Share:
Customer Additions Drive KnowBe4's Q3 Beat, Lifts FY21 Revenue Outlook
  • KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBEreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 42.6% year-on-year to $64.1 million, beating the consensus of $61.6 million.
  • Annual recurring revenue expanded 44.1% Y/Y to $262.2 million. The number of customers crossed 44,000.
  • The non-GAAP gross margin expanded by 50 bps to 85.4%. The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 390 bps to 4.6%.
  • The non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 beat the consensus of $0.00.
  • KnowBe4 generated $19.9 million in operating cash flow. The company held $272.3 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: KnowBe4 sees Q4 revenue of $66.8 million - $67.2 million, which is above the consensus of $64.7 million.
  • For full-year 2021, it raised revenue outlook to $243.8 million - $244.2 million (prior view $237.5 million - $239.5 million), above the consensus of $239 million.
  • Price Action: KNBE shares closed higher by 1.06% at $23.93 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KNBE)

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com