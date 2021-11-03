 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Clean Harbors Tops Q3 Estimates, Raises FY21 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 12:10pm   Comments
Share:
Clean Harbors Tops Q3 Estimates, Raises FY21 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook
  • Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE: CLHreported third-quarter revenue growth of 22% year-over-year to $951.5 million, beating the consensus of $917.13 million.
  • Sales by segments: Environmental Services $745.63 million (+14.6% Y/Y), and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions $205.79 million (+59.9% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $1.14 from $0.90 in 3Q20, beating the consensus of $1.00.
  • The income from operations increased by 25% Y/Y to $104.83 million, and the margin expanded by 26 bps to 11%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 10.3% Y/Y to $185.08 million, and margin contracted by 200 bps to 19.5%.
  • Clean Harbors held $646.66 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2021. It generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $368.23 million, compared to $317.43 million a year ago, and adjusted free cash flow of $237.99 million.
  • "Overall, we continue to maintain a favorable outlook in both of our segments for the remainder of the year and into 2022," said Alan S. McKim, Chairman, President, and CEO.
  • FY21 Outlook: Clean Harbors expects Adjusted EBITDA of $655 million - $675 million (prior view $620 million - $650 million) and Adjusted free cash flow of $310 million - $330 million (prior $285 million - $315 million).
  • Price Action: CLH shares are trading lower by 4.03% at $112.43 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLH)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com