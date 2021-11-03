 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Zillow Shares Are Falling

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 10:13am   Comments
Share:
Why Zillow Shares Are Falling

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) shares are trading lower after the company reported third-quarter earnings results and said it will wind down its 'Zillow Offers' service.

Zillow reported $1.74 billion in sales this quarter, representing a 164.51 percent increase over sales of $656.69 million the same period last year.

"We've determined the unpredictability in forecasting home prices far exceeds what we anticipated and continuing to scale Zillow Offers would result in too much earnings and balance-sheet volatility," said Zillow Group co-founder and CEO Rich Barton.

The wind-down is expected to take several quarters and will include a reduction of Zillow's workforce by approximately 25%.

"While we built and learned a tremendous amount operating Zillow Offers, it served only a small portion of our customers," Barton said.

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages.

Zillow's stock was trading about 19% lower at $70.55 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $208.11 and set a new 52-week low of $70.54.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (Z + ZG)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 3, 2021
Analysts Slash Zillow Group Price Target On Dismal Q3, Business Exit Plans
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
25 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Zillow Shuts Down Home Flipping Business, To Lay Off 25% Of Workforce
71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com