Earnings Preview For Willdan Group

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Willdan Group will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.40

Willdan Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by -36.84%, which was followed by a 8.97% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Willdan Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.22 0.50 0.22 EPS Actual 0.24 0.22 0.46 0.68 Price Change % -8.97% -0.53% 7.14% 14.12%

Stock Performance

Shares of Willdan Group were trading at $37.04 as of November 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down nan%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

