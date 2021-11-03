Sapiens Intl Corp: Q3 Earnings Insights

Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ:SPNS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sapiens Intl Corp their estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.29, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $20,167,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 4.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sapiens Intl Corp's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.27 0.25 0.23 EPS Actual 0.29 0.27 0.27 0.27 Revenue Estimate 112.54M 109.39M 100.59M 96.69M Revenue Actual 114.41M 102.59M 101.66M 97.64M

