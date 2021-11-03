Sapiens Intl Corp: Q3 Earnings Insights
Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ:SPNS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sapiens Intl Corp their estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.29, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $20,167,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 4.38% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sapiens Intl Corp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|0.27
|0.25
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.29
|0.27
|0.27
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|112.54M
|109.39M
|100.59M
|96.69M
|Revenue Actual
|114.41M
|102.59M
|101.66M
|97.64M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News