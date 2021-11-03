 Skip to main content

Exact Sciences Shares Drop After Guiding Lower Screening Revenue For FY21
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 6:24am   Comments
Exact Sciences Shares Drop After Guiding Lower Screening Revenue For FY21
  • Exact Sciences Corp's (NASDAQ: EXASQ3 revenues rose 12% Y/Y to $456.4 million, beating the consensus of $430.03 million.
  • The increase is attributable to increased revenues from its screening and precision oncology businesses.
  • Screening revenues rose 31% to $280.4 million. Precision oncology revenues increased 59% to $145.4 million. COVID-19 testing revenues fell 70% to $30.6 million.
  • Exact's Q3 net loss narrowed to $(0.97) from $(1.35) per share a year ago. Analysts had expected a net loss of $(0.85).
  • Exact ended Q3 with $1.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents.
  • Guidance: Exact expects FY21 sales of $1.722 billion - $1.737 billion (prior view $1.705 billion - $1.745 billion) versus consensus of $1.73 billion.
  • The outlook includes screening revenues of $1.05 billion - $1.055 billion, precision oncology revenues of $547 million - $552 million.
  • Screening revenue expectations are lower than the previous guidance of $1.10 billion - $1.12 billion due to the rapid rise of cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant starting in late July, which caused in-person sales calls to decrease in August and September significantly.
  • It forecasts COVID-19 testing revenues of $125 million - $130 million. 
  • Also Read: This Cancer Screening Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson And Gilead.
  • Price Action: EXAS shares are down 8.50% at $87.50 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

