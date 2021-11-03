Earnings Scheduled For November 3, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $892.29 million.

• Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.09 per share on revenue of $198.42 million.

• CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $70.49 billion.

• Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $363.71 million.

• Air Industries (AMEX:AIRI) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $660.66 million.

• KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FYBR) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $43.00 million.

• Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ:SPNS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $117.94 million.

• SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $905.63 million.

• SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $343.50 million.

• Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $126.33 million.

• OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $27.90 million.

• National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $235.62 million.

• Natural Resources (NYSE:NRP) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $366.00 million.

• Macerich (NYSE:MAC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $202.01 million.

• MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $284.36 million.

• Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $5.35 billion.

• Marcus (NYSE:MCS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $113.99 million.

• Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $54.19 million.

• Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $408.20 million.

• LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $245.27 million.

• Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $158.38 million.

• Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.09 per share on revenue of $83.02 million.

• International Money (NASDAQ:IMXI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $116.68 million.

• Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $979.41 million.

• Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $27.91 million.

• G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.00 per share on revenue of $5.18 million.

• GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $254.80 million.

• Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $663.44 million.

• Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $161.50 million.

• eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $999.06 million.

• EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $9.84 million.

• Entergy (NYSE:ETR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion.

• Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $11.95 billion.

• Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ:RADA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $32.59 million.

• Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $70.95 million.

• Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• NOW (NYSE:DNOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $422.80 million.

• Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $3.13 billion.

• Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $210.00 million.

• Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $250.00 thousand.

• Americas Technology Acq (NYSE:ATA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $498.36 million.

• Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $52.78 million.

• Alcon (NYSE:ALC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $74.50 million.

• Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $25.80 million.

• MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $147.95 million.

• Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $564.64 million.

• Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $324.38 million.

• Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $13.88 million.

• United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.59 per share on revenue of $421.45 million.

• Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.84 per share on revenue of $689.22 million.

• Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $959.00 million.

• Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE:LL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $289.00 million.

• Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $458.94 million.

• EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $129.75 million.

• CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $139.99 million.

• Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $545.06 million.

• Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $266.15 million.

• Avista (NYSE:AVA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $290.92 million.

• Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $134.12 million.

• City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $42.04 million.

• BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $490.35 million.

• Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $917.13 million.

• Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $473.71 million.

• Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $324.36 million.

• Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion.

• ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $499.13 million.

• NiSource (NYSE:NI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $950.45 million.

• Marriott Intl (NASDAQ:MAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $3.81 billion.

• LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $99.27 million.

• Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.60 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.

• Humana (NYSE:HUM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.66 per share on revenue of $20.91 billion.

• HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.

• Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $8.39 billion.

• Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $5.09 billion.

• Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.

• Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $161.80 million.

• Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $205.02 million.

• Charles River (NYSE:CRL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $903.20 million.

• Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $24.50 million.

• BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $3.43 billion.

• Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE:BIP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $678.38 million.

• Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Belden (NYSE:BDC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $601.53 million.

• Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ:AAWW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.32 per share on revenue of $999.46 million.

• Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.59 per share on revenue of $2.60 million.

• Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $39.09 million.

• Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $522.08 million.

• CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $5.35 billion.

• BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $39.38 million.

• Amarin Corp (NASDAQ:AMRN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $161.96 million.

• Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $20.50 million.

• Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $41.78 million.

• Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $4.46 billion.

• Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $836.06 million.

• Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $526.92 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $10.59 billion.

• Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.48 million.

• Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $78.16 million.

• Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $300.10 million.

• McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Spok Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Nomad Royalty (NYSE:NSR) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $61.43 million.

• 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $122.62 million.

• Asensus Surgical (AMEX:ASXC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $177.59 million.

• Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $21.86 million.

• Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $40.30 million.

• Urban Edge Props (NYSE:UE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $65.03 million.

• Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $5.43 billion.

• Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $30.89 million.

• Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $75.00 million.

• Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $21.50 million.

• TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ:TSP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.65 million.

• SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $46.01 million.

• Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $99.95 million.

• MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $63.12 million.

• Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $792.26 million.

• Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $29.14 million.

• Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $29.53 million.

• Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $4.49 million.

• Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (NASDAQ:OCDX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $481.71 million.

• XP (NASDAQ:XP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $562.21 million.

• Workiva (NYSE:WK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $108.31 million.

• Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ranger Oil (NASDAQ:ROCC) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Fisker (NYSE:FSR) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Five Point Holdings (NYSE:FPH) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $171.41 million.

• Taseko Mines (AMEX:TGB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $106.49 million.

• TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $60.00 thousand.

• Synthetic Biologics (AMEX:SYN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• South Jersey Indus (NYSE:SJI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $287.62 million.

• Sasol (NYSE:SSL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $36.52 million.

• Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $58.06 million.

• SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $35.46 million.

• Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.

• Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE:ITUB) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $7.69 million.

• SPX (NYSE:SPXC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $295.02 million.

• StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $135.92 million.

• Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $729.59 million.

• Stantec (NYSE:STN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $970.69 million.

• SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $79.00 million.

• Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $143.80 million.

• Renewable Energy Gr (NASDAQ:REGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $892.85 million.

• Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $94.89 million.

• RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $52.77 million.

• Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $108.84 million.

• Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $214.70 million.

• RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $14.50 million.

• Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $134.99 million.

• Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $144.27 million.

• PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $194.60 million.

• Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $68.08 million.

• Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $414.49 million.

• OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $254.82 million.

• Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $97.90 million.

• 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $125.72 million.

• Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $152.94 million.

• Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $160.29 million.

• Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $25.12 million.

• Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $652.55 million.

• Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $554.63 million.

• Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $41.23 million.

• Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $116.62 million.

• Matson (NYSE:MATX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.22 per share on revenue of $991.25 million.

• Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $203.99 million.

• Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $33.92 million.

• OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $26.28 million.

• Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $102.81 million.

• INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $970.00 thousand.

• Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $355.27 million.

• Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $54.85 million.

• Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $378.76 million.

• Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $150.50 million.

• Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $29.29 million.

• Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $74.54 million.

• GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $83.71 million.

• Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion.

• Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $116.68 million.

• Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $197.95 million.

• Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $225.62 million.

• Equinox Gold (AMEX:EQX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $316.91 million.

• Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $225.62 million.

• Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $294.28 million.

• Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $3.48 billion.

• e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $83.69 million.

• Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $87.48 million.

• Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $104.11 million.

• Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $125.88 million.

• Envela (AMEX:ELA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $37.66 million.

• DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion.

• Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:DRTT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $97.19 million.

• Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $837.36 million.

• Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $205.48 million.

• BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $81.01 million.

• Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $260.00 thousand.

• Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $35.08 million.

• TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $67.04 million.

• Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $36.64 million.

• Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $518.58 million.

• Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $188.52 million.

• Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE:SWM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $344.70 million.

• Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $181.05 million.

• MBIA (NYSE:MBI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $12.30 million.

• Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $134.22 million.

• Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $257.46 million.

• Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $59.04 million.

• Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $433.81 million.

• Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.89 per share on revenue of $173.42 million.

• Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $69.10 million.

• Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $15.48 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $267.15 million.

• Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $882.61 million.

• Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $279.36 million.

• QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $152.31 million.

• Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $191.09 million.

• Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $98.48 million.

• Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $130.95 million.

• Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $298.37 million.

• MDU Resources Gr (NYSE:MDU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $568.50 million.

• Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $106.79 million.

• Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $314.10 million.

• ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $314.30 million.

• Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $332.17 million.

• Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $302.01 million.

• HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $326.39 million.

• Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $51.52 million.

• Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $6.42 million.

• GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $945.60 million.

• Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.

• Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $348.61 million.

• Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $15.53 billion.

• EPR Props (NYSE:EPR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $119.57 million.

• Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $113.60 million.

• Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $425.67 million.

• Lannett (NYSE:LCI) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Allied Motion (NASDAQ:AMOT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $102.57 million.

• Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $93.86 million.

• Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $34.65 million.

• Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $414.04 million.

• Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $313.96 million.

• BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $11.87 million.

• Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $251.02 million.

• Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $46.04 million.

• Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $242.73 million.

• Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $14.61 million.

• ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $17.17 million.

• Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $170.08 million.

• Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.02 per share on revenue of $304.26 million.

• Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $828.88 million.

• Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $865.46 million.

• Tenaris (NYSE:TS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $334.55 million.

• Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $683.67 million.

• Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $236.34 million.

• Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $661.30 million.

• Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $457.17 million.

• Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.

• MetLife (NYSE:MET) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $16.28 billion.

• Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion.

• Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion.

• ITT (NYSE:ITT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $677.72 million.

• Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $857.35 million.

• Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.48 per share on revenue of $739.48 million.

• Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $518.86 million.

• Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $609.36 million.

• CSG Systems Intl (NASDAQ:CSGS) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.64 per share on revenue of $548.90 million.

• Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $237.53 million.

• Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $586.95 million.

• Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $320.47 million.

• Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $762.44 million.

• Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $32.73 per share on revenue of $4.27 billion.

• Universal (NYSE:UVV) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• APA (NASDAQ:APA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.

• AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $68.68 million.

• Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $770.38 million.

• Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

• Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.

• Ameren (NYSE:AEE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

• Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $219.18 million.

• Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $8.86 billion.

• Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $347.22 million.

• SentinelOne (NYSE:S) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Clearwater Analytics Hldg (NYSE:CWAN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.25 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $77.71 million.

• Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $434.97 million.

• Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $65.52 million.

• Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSE:GSY) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $57.89 million.

• PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $429.62 million.

• Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $14.69 million.

• American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $41.66 million.

• Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $102.31 million.

• Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $20.12 million.

• Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ:ECPG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $371.66 million.

• Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $976.82 million.

• Cactus (NYSE:WHD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $116.32 million.

• Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.91 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.

• Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $467.30 million.

• Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSE:PSI) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Granite Real Estate Inc. Stapled Units, each consisting of one unit of Granite Real Estate Trust and one common share of Granite REIT Inc. (NYSE:GRP) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.