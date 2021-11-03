5 Stocks To Watch For November 3, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $70.49 billion before the opening bell. CVS Health shares rose 0.6% to close at $91.15 on Tuesday.
- Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) reported upbeat results for the third. The company said it expects FY21 adjusted earnings of $16.50 to $17.10 per share and sales of $25.8 billion to $26.2 billion. Amgen shares fell 1.5% to $211.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) to have earned $2.26 per share on revenue of $8.86 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. QUALCOMM shares rose 0.1% to $135.30 in after-hours trading.
- Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its annual sales guidance. Mondelez shares gained 2.4% to $62.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) to post quarterly earnings at $4.66 per share on revenue of $20.91 billion before the opening bell. Humana shares rose 0.4% to $458.99 in after-hours trading.
