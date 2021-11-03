5 Stocks To Watch For November 3, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $70.49 billion before the opening bell. CVS Health shares rose 0.6% to close at $91.15 on Tuesday.

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) reported upbeat results for the third. The company said it expects FY21 adjusted earnings of $16.50 to $17.10 per share and sales of $25.8 billion to $26.2 billion. Amgen shares fell 1.5% to $211.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) to have earned $2.26 per share on revenue of $8.86 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. QUALCOMM shares rose 0.1% to $135.30 in after-hours trading.

