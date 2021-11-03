 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For November 3, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 3:20am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For November 3, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $70.49 billion before the opening bell. CVS Health shares rose 0.6% to close at $91.15 on Tuesday.
  • Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) reported upbeat results for the third. The company said it expects FY21 adjusted earnings of $16.50 to $17.10 per share and sales of $25.8 billion to $26.2 billion. Amgen shares fell 1.5% to $211.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) to have earned $2.26 per share on revenue of $8.86 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. QUALCOMM shares rose 0.1% to $135.30 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its annual sales guidance. Mondelez shares gained 2.4% to $62.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) to post quarterly earnings at $4.66 per share on revenue of $20.91 billion before the opening bell. Humana shares rose 0.4% to $458.99 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMGN + CVS)

Amgen: Q3 Earnings Insights
Google Backs AV-Maker Nuro in Latest $600M Funding Round
Healthcare Stocks Subject to Government Policy
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer Reports Solid Q3 Earnings, Regulatory Setback For Legend, Lilly to Supply Additional COVID-19 Antibody Cocktails To US
Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of CVS Health Corporation
Here's How Much $100 Invested In CVS Health 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com