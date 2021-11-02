 Skip to main content

Mondelez International: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 4:53pm   Comments
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mondelez International their estimated earnings by 1.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.7, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $517,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 2.81% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mondelez International's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.64 0.69 0.66 0.62
EPS Actual 0.66 0.77 0.67 0.63
Revenue Estimate 6.41B 7.02B 7.16B 6.48B
Revenue Actual 6.64B 7.24B 7.30B 6.67B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

