Mondelez International: Q3 Earnings Insights
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Mondelez International their estimated earnings by 1.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.7, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $517,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 2.81% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mondelez International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.64
|0.69
|0.66
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|0.66
|0.77
|0.67
|0.63
|Revenue Estimate
|6.41B
|7.02B
|7.16B
|6.48B
|Revenue Actual
|6.64B
|7.24B
|7.30B
|6.67B
