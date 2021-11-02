 Skip to main content

Recap: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 4:53pm   Comments
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vertex Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 15.58%, reporting an EPS of $3.56 versus an estimate of $3.08, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $446,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.83, which was followed by a 0.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vertex Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 2.28 2.69 2.59 2.32
EPS Actual 3.11 2.98 2.51 2.64
Revenue Estimate 1.72B 1.66B 1.58B 1.47B
Revenue Actual 1.79B 1.72B 1.63B 1.54B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

