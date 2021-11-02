Recap: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Q3 Earnings
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vertex Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 15.58%, reporting an EPS of $3.56 versus an estimate of $3.08, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $446,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.83, which was followed by a 0.6% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vertex Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.28
|2.69
|2.59
|2.32
|EPS Actual
|3.11
|2.98
|2.51
|2.64
|Revenue Estimate
|1.72B
|1.66B
|1.58B
|1.47B
|Revenue Actual
|1.79B
|1.72B
|1.63B
|1.54B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings