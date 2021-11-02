Akamai Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Akamai Technologies their estimated earnings by 4.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.39, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $67,488,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 6.18% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Akamai Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.38
|1.30
|1.31
|1.23
|EPS Actual
|1.42
|1.38
|1.33
|1.31
|Revenue Estimate
|845.36M
|829.61M
|829.46M
|775.18M
|Revenue Actual
|852.82M
|842.71M
|846.29M
|792.85M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Akamai Technologies management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.37 and $1.41 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a -4.14% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Akamai Technologies, a bearish signal to many investors.
