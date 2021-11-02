Recap: CDK Global Q1 Earnings

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CDK Global their estimated earnings by 14.93%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.67, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $53,600,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 8.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CDK Global's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.68 0.65 0.68 EPS Actual 0.66 0.69 0.59 0.82 Revenue Estimate 427.66M 428.68M 418.77M 466.94M Revenue Actual 420.10M 433.10M 406.30M 493.60M

