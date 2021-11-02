Recap: CDK Global Q1 Earnings
CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CDK Global their estimated earnings by 14.93%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.67, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $53,600,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 8.49% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CDK Global's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.67
|0.68
|0.65
|0.68
|EPS Actual
|0.66
|0.69
|0.59
|0.82
|Revenue Estimate
|427.66M
|428.68M
|418.77M
|466.94M
|Revenue Actual
|420.10M
|433.10M
|406.30M
|493.60M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings