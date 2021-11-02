Denny's: Q3 Earnings Insights

Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Denny's reported in-line EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.16, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $32,150,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 5.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Denny's's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.04 -0.01 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.18 0.01 -0.05 0.01 Revenue Estimate 98.12M 79.01M 80.05M 71.95M Revenue Actual 106.17M 80.58M 80.11M 71.64M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.