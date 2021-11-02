Recap: Container Store Group Q2 Earnings
Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Container Store Group their estimated earnings by 86.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.29, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $27,713,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27, which was followed by a 0.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Container Store Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|Q2 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.57
|0.33
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.71
|0.42
|0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|227.45M
|295.19M
|262.16M
|216.45M
|Revenue Actual
|245.31M
|314.68M
|275.48M
|248.24M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Container Store Group management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.28 and $0.28 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a -48.15% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Container Store Group, a bearish signal to many investors.
