Activision Blizzard: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 4:53pm   Comments
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Activision Blizzard their estimated earnings by 2.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.7, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $113,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 2.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Activision Blizzard's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.75 0.70 1.18 0.65
EPS Actual 0.91 0.84 1.21 0.71
Revenue Estimate 1.89B 1.78B 2.83B 1.69B
Revenue Actual 1.92B 2.07B 3.05B 1.77B

