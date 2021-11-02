Activision Blizzard: Q3 Earnings Insights
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Activision Blizzard their estimated earnings by 2.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.7, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $113,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 2.12% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Activision Blizzard's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.75
|0.70
|1.18
|0.65
|EPS Actual
|0.91
|0.84
|1.21
|0.71
|Revenue Estimate
|1.89B
|1.78B
|2.83B
|1.69B
|Revenue Actual
|1.92B
|2.07B
|3.05B
|1.77B
