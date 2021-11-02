 Skip to main content

Why Did Bausch Health Shares Plunge Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 6:10pm   Comments
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHCreported Q3 revenues of $2.111 billion, down 1% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $2.66 billion.
  • Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, divestitures & discontinuations, revenue was flat organically.
  • Adjusted net income declined from $469 million to $417 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA reached $885 million, as compared to $948 million posted a year ago.
  • Bausch + Lomb segment sales increased 4% (3% organically) to $949 million, primarily due to higher sales from the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Bausch Pharma revenues declined 5% to $1.16 billion.
  • Operating income increased to $574 million from $460 million a year ago, driven by a favorable change in other income (expense), primarily attributable to insurance recoveries related to certain litigation matters.
  • The Company generated $564 million of cash from operations.
  • Guidance: The Company reiterated the FY21 revenue range to $8.40 billion – $8.60 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $3.35 – $3.50 billion.
  • Bausch expects to launch the proposed IPO of its Solta Medical business in December 2021 or January 2022. 
  • Following that, it expects to launch the Bausch + Lomb IPO approximately 30 days later.
  • Price Action: BHC shares closed down 9.32% at $25.87 on Tuesday.

