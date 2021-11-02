PepsiCo Inc.: The Winning Streak Continues

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) traded today at a new 12-month high of $162.59. Approximately 337,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.9 million shares.

PepsiCo Inc. is currently priced 13.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $140.80.

PepsiCo is one of the largest food and beverage companies globally. It makes, markets, and sells a slew of brands across the beverage and snack categories, including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Doritos, Lays, and Ruffles. The firm uses a largely integrated go-to-market model, though it does leverage third-party bottlers, contract manufacturers, and distributors in certain markets. In addition to company-owned trademarks, Pepsi manufactures and distributes other brands through partnerships and joint ventures with companies such as Starbucks. The firm segments its operations into five primary geographies, with North America (comprising Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, and North America beverages) constituting over 60% of consolidated revenue.

Over the past year, PepsiCo Inc. has traded in a range of $128.32 to $162.59 and is now at $162.44, 27% above that low.

Image by Ernesto Rodriguez from Pixabay