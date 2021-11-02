 Skip to main content

Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Microsoft Corporation

InvestorBrandNetwork  
November 02, 2021
Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) traded today at $333.29, eclipsing its 12-month high. So far today approximately 2.5 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 25 million shares.

Microsoft Corporation is currently priced 10.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $298.66.

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Microsoft Corporation have traded between a low of $200.12 and a high of $333.29 and are now at $332.66, 66% above that low price.

