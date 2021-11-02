 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Zions Bancorp 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 12:12pm   Comments
Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) has outperformed the market over the past 90 days by 12.46%, generating a 16.91% return for its investors over the time period. Now, given this information, it may seem like price appreciation alone is the best way to have made money on this stock, that's not actually the case.

This is because Zions Bancorp has been paying out a regular cash dividend every year over the past 10 years. Investors who fail to account for dividends are missing a key ingredient in calculating a stock's profitability over time.

The following chart shows how your money would have grown over the years, with and without re-investing dividends.

Calculating $1000 Cash Growth Since 2011

comp_fig

If you had invested $1000 in Zions Bancorp you would have approximately $4272.24 today.

In other words, you would have more than quadrupled your money.

By looking at the price chart of ZION's common stock one can see that price appreciation alone misses a fair bit of value if one's considering holding the stock for a long period of time. This is the case for other equities too; check out all Benzinga's dividend data here or in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

