Market Overview

If You Invested $1000 Over The Past 10 Years In This Dividend Stock, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 12:12pm   Comments
If You Invested $1000 Over The Past 10 Years In This Dividend Stock, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) has outperformed the market over the past 90 days by 10.62%, generating a 15.07% return for its investors over the time period. Now, given this information, it may seem like price appreciation alone is the best way to have made money on this stock, that's not actually the case.

This is because Hill-Rom Holdings has been paying out a regular cash dividend every year over the past 10 years. Investors who fail to account for dividends are missing a key ingredient in calculating a stock's profitability over time.

The following chart shows how your money would have grown over the years, with and without re-investing dividends.

Visualizing $1000 Cash Growth Over Last 10 Years

If you had invested $1000 in Hill-Rom Holdings you would have approximately $5030.31 today.

In other words, you would have more than 50X'd your money.

By looking at the price chart of HRC's common stock one can see that price appreciation alone misses a fair bit of value if one's considering holding the stock for a long period of time. This is the case for other equities too; check out all Benzinga's dividend data here or in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro.

 

