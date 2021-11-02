 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Sabre Shares Plunging Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 1:11pm   Comments
Share:
Why Are Sabre Shares Plunging Today?
  • Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABRreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 58% year-on-year to $441.1 million, missing the consensus of $457 million.
  • Travel Solutions revenue rose 65% Y/Y to $390.4 million. The operating loss improved 73% Y/Y to $(38.96) million.
  • Hospitality Solutions' revenue increased 23% Y/Y to $55.2 million. Distribution revenue grew 135% Y/Y to $245.4 million. IT Solutions revenue increased 9% Y/Y to $144.9 million. The operating loss improved 33% Y/Y to $(156.7) million.
  • Sabre decreased the adjusted EBITDA margin loss from (44.5)% to (12.5)%.
  • Adjusted loss per share of $(0.50) beat the consensus loss of $(0.59).
  • It used $69.7 million in operating cash flow and held $1.04 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Sabre did not provide any guidance at this time due to the pandemic-driven uncertainty.
  • Price action: SABR shares traded lower by 14.80% at $9.21 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SABR)

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 2, 2021
8 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com