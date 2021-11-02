Why Are Sabre Shares Plunging Today?
- Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 58% year-on-year to $441.1 million, missing the consensus of $457 million.
- Travel Solutions revenue rose 65% Y/Y to $390.4 million. The operating loss improved 73% Y/Y to $(38.96) million.
- Hospitality Solutions' revenue increased 23% Y/Y to $55.2 million. Distribution revenue grew 135% Y/Y to $245.4 million. IT Solutions revenue increased 9% Y/Y to $144.9 million. The operating loss improved 33% Y/Y to $(156.7) million.
- Sabre decreased the adjusted EBITDA margin loss from (44.5)% to (12.5)%.
- Adjusted loss per share of $(0.50) beat the consensus loss of $(0.59).
- It used $69.7 million in operating cash flow and held $1.04 billion in cash and equivalents.
- Sabre did not provide any guidance at this time due to the pandemic-driven uncertainty.
- Price action: SABR shares traded lower by 14.80% at $9.21 on the last check Tuesday.
