Earnings Preview: Ping Identity Holding
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 11:05am   Comments
Earnings Preview: Ping Identity Holding

Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Ping Identity Holding will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.03

Ping Identity Holding bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 175.00%, which was followed by a 7.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ping Identity Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.04 0.03 0.09 0.02
EPS Actual 0.11 0.04 0.09 0.11
Price Change % 7.25% 8.13% -27.99% -16.46%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Ping Identity Holding were trading at $28.11 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

