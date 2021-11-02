 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nexstar Media Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates; Says Q4 Trends Continue To Improve
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 1:16pm   Comments
Share:
Nexstar Media Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates; Says Q4 Trends Continue To Improve
  • Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: NXSTreported third-quarter FY21 net revenue growth of 3.5% year-on-year to $1.157 billion, marginally ahead of the consensus of $1.15 billion.
  • Revenues from Total Television Advertising declined 13.5% Y/Y to $445.1 million, comprising Core Advertising revenue that climbed 13.3% Y/Y to $432.7 million, partially offset by a 90.6% decline in Political Advertising revenue to $12.4 million.
  • Distribution Fee revenue rose 14.9% Y/Y to $618.9 million. Digital revenue expanded 46.8% Y/Y to $81.1 million.
  • Margin: The adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 420 bps to 35.5%.
  • EPS of $3.90 beat the consensus of $3.84.
  • Nexstar Media generated $251.7 million in free cash flow.
  • Outlook: Nexstar remains confident of accomplishing its pro-forma average annual free cash flow guidance for the 2021/2022 cycle of $1.33 billion.
  • "Fourth quarter trends continue to improve, and we look forward to what we expect to be a record level of revenue with the return of political advertising in 2022," said Perry A. Sook, Chairman and CEO.
  • "Notably, excluding automotive, 2021 third quarter core television advertising revenue exceeded pro forma 2019 levels due, in part, to the significant growth of the gaming/sports betting category. Overall gaming/sports betting has become a top five category and is generally a #1 or #2 category in established gaming/sports betting markets. We expect these positive trends to continue in the fourth quarter and beyond," he added.
  • Price Action: NXST shares traded higher by 3.86% at $160.25 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NXST)

Earnings Scheduled For November 2, 2021
Nexstar Media Group Inc. Announces $0.70 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend
Nexstar Media Group Inc.'s Subsidiary Promotes Marc Hefner to Manage Dallas-Based Broadcast and Digital Operations
A Look Into Communication Services Sector Value Stocks
Notable Nexstar Media Group Insider Trades $5.56 Million In Company Stock
This Small-Cap Media Stock Has Outperformed Disney, Comcast In The Last 5 Years: Can It Keep The Run Going?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com